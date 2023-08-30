Market Analysts see CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gaining to $31. Time to buy?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.19%. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM that CNH Industrial Signs Landmark Agriculture Education Partnership.

CNH Industrial, Khon Kaen Higher College of Agricultural Technology, and Mitr Phol Group recently signed a milestone agreement to drive innovation and excellence in agricultural education across Thailand. The three parties committed to provide Thai students with world-class education, leveraging cutting-edge technology and private sector expertise.

Highlighting the significance of the tripartite agreement, Mark Brinn, Managing Director of CNH Industrial for Southeast Asia and Japan, said, “We’re honored to partner with Khon Kaen Higher College of Agricultural Technology and Mitr Phol Group. This initiative underpins our shared goals of promoting sustainable agriculture and empowering local communities.”.

Over the last 12 months, CNHI stock rose by 9.97%. The one-year CNH Industrial N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.28. The average equity rating for CNHI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $18.40 billion, with 1.34 billion shares outstanding and 998.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, CNHI stock reached a trading volume of 3358648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $18.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36.

CNHI Stock Performance Analysis:

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.19. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.24, while it was recorded at 13.15 for the last single week of trading, and 15.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNH Industrial N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.50 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.61.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 14.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 334.78. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] managed to generate an average of $50,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

CNHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.10%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CNHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CNHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.