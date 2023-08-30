Market Analysts see Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] gaining to $11.50. Time to buy?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ: AAOI] traded at a high on 08/29/23, posting a 8.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $14.10. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Applied Optoelectronics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced the Company will present at the following investor conference:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3658056 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stands at 12.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.87%.

The market cap for AAOI stock reached $491.39 million, with 32.13 million shares outstanding and 30.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, AAOI reached a trading volume of 3658056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has AAOI stock performed recently?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.91. With this latest performance, AAOI shares gained by 108.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 401.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 450.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.21 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.36, while it was recorded at 13.90 for the last single week of trading, and 4.07 for the last 200 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.48 and a Gross Margin at +14.82. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.80.

Return on Total Capital for AAOI is now -15.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.22. Additionally, AAOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 46.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] managed to generate an average of -$30,003 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]

The top three institutional holders of AAOI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AAOI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AAOI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.