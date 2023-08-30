LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] Revenue clocked in at $333.30 million, down -2.79% YTD: What’s Next?

LXP Industrial Trust [NYSE: LXP] gained 1.04% on the last trading session, reaching $9.74 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM that LXP Industrial Trust Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

LXP Industrial Trust represents 290.19 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.86 billion with the latest information. LXP stock price has been found in the range of $9.59 to $9.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, LXP reached a trading volume of 2531417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LXP shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for LXP Industrial Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LXP Industrial Trust is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for LXP stock

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.96. With this latest performance, LXP shares dropped by -3.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 9.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.25 for the last 200 days.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.63 and a Gross Margin at +26.71. LXP Industrial Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.36.

Return on Total Capital for LXP is now 1.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.32. Additionally, LXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LXP Industrial Trust [LXP] managed to generate an average of $1,721,167 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LXP Industrial Trust go to 5.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LXP Industrial Trust [LXP]

The top three institutional holders of LXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LXP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LXP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.