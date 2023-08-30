Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $6

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] surged by $0.25 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.525 during the day while it closed the day at $7.47. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Joby Aviation Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today issued its Second Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter detailing the company’s operational and financial results for the period ending June 30, 2023. The company will host a live audio webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230802119705/en/.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock has also gained 5.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JOBY stock has inclined by 30.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 58.94% and gained 122.99% year-on date.

The market cap for JOBY stock reached $5.23 billion, with 636.68 million shares outstanding and 432.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.34M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 4066472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $8.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

JOBY stock trade performance evaluation

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.81. With this latest performance, JOBY shares dropped by -16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.50 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.30, while it was recorded at 7.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.36 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for JOBY is now -31.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.35. Additionally, JOBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] managed to generate an average of -$181,465 per employee.Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.80 and a Current Ratio set at 27.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc. go to -11.81%.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JOBY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JOBY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.