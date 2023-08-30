JanOne Inc. [JAN] is -56.21% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JanOne Inc. [NASDAQ: JAN] jumped around 0.02 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.60 at the close of the session, up 3.79%. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 1:30 PM that JanOne Earns US Patent for the Use of its Novel Formulation of Low-Dose Naltrexone, Jan123, to Treat Chronic Pain.

The Broad Patent Coverage is a Major Milestone for the Commercial Success of Jan123.

JanOne (Nasdaq: JAN), the visionary biotech company dedicated to discovering non-addictive treatments for pain, as well as causes of pain, has earned a US patent for its innovative formulation of low-dose naltrexone, Jan123, for treating pain.

JanOne Inc. stock is now -56.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JAN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.8501 and lowest of $0.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.06, which means current price is +13.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 74.74K shares, JAN reached a trading volume of 4028255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JanOne Inc. [JAN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for JanOne Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has JAN stock performed recently?

JanOne Inc. [JAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, JAN shares dropped by -36.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.23 for JanOne Inc. [JAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9051, while it was recorded at 0.5842 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2962 for the last 200 days.

JanOne Inc. [JAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JanOne Inc. [JAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.53 and a Gross Margin at +18.66. JanOne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.06.

Return on Total Capital for JAN is now -30.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 88.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JanOne Inc. [JAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.04. Additionally, JAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.67, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JanOne Inc. [JAN] managed to generate an average of $17,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.JanOne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for JanOne Inc. [JAN]

