Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] gain 13.34% so far this year. What now?

Jackson Financial Inc. [NYSE: JXN] gained 13.86% or 4.8 points to close at $39.43 with a heavy trading volume of 4509479 shares. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM that Goosehead Insurance and Jackson Financial Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 1:.

Goosehead Insurance Inc. (NASD: GSHD) will replace NuVasive Inc. (NASD: NUVA) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is acquiring NuVasive in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

It opened the trading session at $37.50, the shares rose to $39.83 and dropped to $37.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JXN points out that the company has recorded -13.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -47.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 790.78K shares, JXN reached to a volume of 4509479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JXN shares is $37.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Jackson Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jackson Financial Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for JXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.69.

Trading performance analysis for JXN stock

Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.98. With this latest performance, JXN shares gained by 19.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.24 for Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.48, while it was recorded at 35.24 for the last single week of trading, and 35.82 for the last 200 days.

Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.65. Jackson Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.15.

Return on Total Capital for JXN is now 79.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.27. Additionally, JXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN] managed to generate an average of $1,462,644 per employee.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Jackson Financial Inc. [JXN]

The top three institutional holders of JXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.