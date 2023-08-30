Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: GROM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.88%. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Grom’s Top Draw Animation Subsidiary Secures Over $1.2 MM in New Production Assignments.

Adds to the Value of the Manila-Based Studio’s Production Assignments Already Underway of $2.2MM as of June 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, GROM stock dropped by -97.84%. The average equity rating for GROM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.54 million, with 9.04 million shares outstanding and 9.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 555.91K shares, GROM stock reached a trading volume of 5442421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

GROM Stock Performance Analysis:

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, GROM shares dropped by -12.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.48 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3257, while it was recorded at 0.2421 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2025 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grom Social Enterprises Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -135.08 and a Gross Margin at +26.72. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -300.98.

Return on Total Capital for GROM is now -28.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -75.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.37. Additionally, GROM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] managed to generate an average of -$49,493 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GROM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GROM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GROM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.