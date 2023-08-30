Goldman lifts Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.55% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.51%. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Vornado Realty Trust, Hudson Pacific, Blackstone, and New York City Economic Development Corporation to Create Public-Private Partnership and First Purpose-Built Studio Campus in Manhattan at Pier 94.

Approximately $350 million investment expected to create more than 1,300 jobs during construction period, 400 permanent jobs and contribute $6.4 billion to the local economy over the next 30 years.

Project to add several public amenities, including new public restrooms for Hudson River Park, an 1,850 square foot community amenity space, 25,000 square feet of waterfront open space and pier access, and safety improvements to the bikeway.

Over the last 12 months, HPP stock dropped by -49.33%. The one-year Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.3. The average equity rating for HPP stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $971.67 million, with 140.91 million shares outstanding and 136.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, HPP stock reached a trading volume of 3415055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

HPP Stock Performance Analysis:

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.51. With this latest performance, HPP shares gained by 16.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.02 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.51, while it was recorded at 6.40 for the last single week of trading, and 7.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.53.

Return on Total Capital for HPP is now 1.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.58. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.45. Additionally, HPP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] managed to generate an average of -$52,380 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

HPP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HPP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HPP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.