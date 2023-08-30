Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] is -1.50% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Globalstar Inc. [AMEX: GSAT] gained 23.58% on the last trading session, reaching $1.31 price per share at the time. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Globalstar Appoints Dr. Paul Jacobs as Chief Executive Officer; Announces Agreement to License XCOM Labs Technology.

Paul E. Jacobs, Ph.D., founder of XCOM Labs and former CEO and Executive Chairman of Qualcomm, has become CEO of Globalstar.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Matt Grob, Chief Technology Officer of XCOM and former CTO of Qualcomm, has also joined Globalstar as Chief Technology Officer; Grob and other key XCOM technologists are expected to drive Globalstar’s innovation in new and ongoing initiatives across both the satellite and terrestrial areas of the business.

Globalstar Inc. represents 1.81 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.38 billion with the latest information. GSAT stock price has been found in the range of $1.23 to $1.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.18M shares, GSAT reached a trading volume of 39999612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Globalstar Inc. [GSAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GSAT shares is $4.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GSAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Globalstar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globalstar Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for GSAT stock

Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.58. With this latest performance, GSAT shares gained by 21.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.07 for Globalstar Inc. [GSAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0912, while it was recorded at 1.1080 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2271 for the last 200 days.

Globalstar Inc. [GSAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.70 and a Gross Margin at -7.47. Globalstar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173.00.

Return on Total Capital for GSAT is now -9.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -46.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.63. Additionally, GSAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Globalstar Inc. [GSAT] managed to generate an average of -$773,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Globalstar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Globalstar Inc. [GSAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Globalstar Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Globalstar Inc. [GSAT]

The top three institutional holders of GSAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GSAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GSAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.