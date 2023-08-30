Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] moved up 9.11: Why It’s Important

Futu Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: FUTU] traded at a high on 08/29/23, posting a 9.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $60.01. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Futu Announces Second Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5780868 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Futu Holdings Limited stands at 6.94% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.88%.

The market cap for FUTU stock reached $8.11 billion, with 138.76 million shares outstanding and 75.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, FUTU reached a trading volume of 5780868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUTU shares is $61.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Futu Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Futu Holdings Limited is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 54.61.

How has FUTU stock performed recently?

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.06. With this latest performance, FUTU shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.11 for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.16, while it was recorded at 52.85 for the last single week of trading, and 48.82 for the last 200 days.

Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.71 and a Gross Margin at +88.79. Futu Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.44.

Return on Total Capital for FUTU is now 13.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.90. Additionally, FUTU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU] managed to generate an average of $134,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Futu Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Futu Holdings Limited go to 1.57%.

Insider trade positions for Futu Holdings Limited [FUTU]

The top three institutional holders of FUTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.