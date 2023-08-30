For Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW], Analyst sees a drop to $10. What next?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [NYSE: SBSW] plunged by -$0.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.67 during the day while it closed the day at $6.66.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited stock has also gained 4.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBSW stock has declined by -5.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.78% and lost -37.52% year-on date.

The market cap for SBSW stock reached $4.59 billion, with 707.64 million shares outstanding and 707.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, SBSW reached a trading volume of 7409609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBSW shares is $8.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBSW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sibanye Stillwater Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBSW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

SBSW stock trade performance evaluation

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, SBSW shares dropped by -13.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBSW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.74, while it was recorded at 6.86 for the last single week of trading, and 8.71 for the last 200 days.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.06. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.30.

Return on Total Capital for SBSW is now 30.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.16. Additionally, SBSW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] managed to generate an average of $217,753 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBSW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sibanye Stillwater Limited go to -11.54%.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited [SBSW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SBSW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SBSW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SBSW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.