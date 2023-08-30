For Big Lots Inc. [BIG], Analyst sees a drop to $7. What next?

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] gained 26.75% or 1.68 points to close at $7.96 with a heavy trading volume of 15636506 shares. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Big Lots Reports Q2 Results.

Q2 comparable sales and adjusted expenses better than expected; gross margin rate improves year-over-year.

Q2 GAAP EPS loss of $8.56; adjusted EPS loss of $3.24.

It opened the trading session at $7.51, the shares rose to $8.3988 and dropped to $7.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BIG points out that the company has recorded -44.53% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -66.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, BIG reached to a volume of 15636506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Big Lots Inc. [BIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $6.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

Trading performance analysis for BIG stock

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.34. With this latest performance, BIG shares dropped by -22.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.68, while it was recorded at 6.58 for the last single week of trading, and 12.10 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.85.

Return on Total Capital for BIG is now -6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 271.17. Additionally, BIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 237.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] managed to generate an average of -$6,544 per employee.Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Big Lots Inc. [BIG]

