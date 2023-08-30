First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell -24.46% so far this year. What now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] closed the trading session at $6.30 on 08/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.095, while the highest price level was $6.31. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM that First Majestic Announces Closing Sale of La Parrilla.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – August 14, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced transaction to sell its 100% owned past producing La Parrilla Silver Mine located in the state of Durango, Mexico to Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag”) (TSXV: GOG) following the receipt of approval from the Comisión Federal de Competencia Económica (COFECE) and the TSX Venture Exchange as well as the completion of other customary closing conditions. In consideration of the sale, First Majestic received 143,673,684 common shares of Golden Tag at a deemed price of CDN$0.19 per common share for an approximate value of CDN$27.0 million or US$20.0 million (the “Consideration Shares”). First Majestic will also receive up to US$13.5 million (see terms below) in the form of three milestone payments in either cash or shares in Golden Tag with the share price and number of shares to be determined upon the anniversary date (where applicable).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.46 percent and weekly performance of 6.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.53 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, AG reached to a volume of 4532759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.06. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -5.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.06, while it was recorded at 6.09 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +1.45. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.31.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now -3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] managed to generate an average of -$32,104 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

