Evercore ISI lifts Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [NYSE: FIS] loss -0.43% or -0.24 points to close at $55.72 with a heavy trading volume of 3372732 shares. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 7:30 AM that FIS Announces Appointment of James Kehoe as Chief Financial Officer.

Key facts.

Seasoned financial leader James Kehoe brings deep experience as CFO of global large cap companies in dynamic industries.

It opened the trading session at $56.04, the shares rose to $56.11 and dropped to $55.14, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FIS points out that the company has recorded -12.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.72% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, FIS reached to a volume of 3372732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIS shares is $73.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for FIS in the course of the last twelve months was 13.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for FIS stock

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.96. With this latest performance, FIS shares dropped by -7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.44, while it was recorded at 55.39 for the last single week of trading, and 61.02 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +39.29. Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -115.09.

Return on Total Capital for FIS is now 4.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.51. Additionally, FIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS] managed to generate an average of -$242,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. go to 2.02%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Fidelity National Information Services Inc. [FIS]

The top three institutional holders of FIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.