CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] Is Currently 1.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAY] gained 1.45% or 0.2 points to close at $14.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3616385 shares. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM that CymaBay Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

These stock option grants had exercise prices of $12.07, $12.40 and $13.81 per share, respectively, which were equal to the closing price of CymaBay’s common stock on the applicable grant dates for the stock options. The stock options will vest and become exercisable as to 25% of the underlying shares on the first anniversary of their respective grant date, and will vest and become exercisable as to the remaining 75% of the underlying shares in 36 equal monthly installments from the first anniversary of their respective grant date, subject to the applicable employee’s continued employment with CymaBay on such vesting dates.

It opened the trading session at $13.765, the shares rose to $14.13 and dropped to $13.49, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CBAY points out that the company has recorded 75.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -344.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, CBAY reached to a volume of 3616385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAY shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

Trading performance analysis for CBAY stock

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.27. With this latest performance, CBAY shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 75.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 262.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.69 for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.50, while it was recorded at 13.68 for the last single week of trading, and 8.59 for the last 200 days.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CBAY is now -59.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 251.48. Additionally, CBAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 249.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY] managed to generate an average of -$1,766,683 per employee.CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.50 and a Current Ratio set at 12.50.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. [CBAY]

The top three institutional holders of CBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CBAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CBAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.