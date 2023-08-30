China Renaissance lifts UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] gained 28.53% on the last trading session, reaching $4.64 price per share at the time. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:10 AM that UP Fintech reports two-year high 2023 Q2 results.

Revenue for the quarter reached US$66.1 million, marking a 23.5% year-over-year (YoY) increase.

Non-GAAP profit soared to US$15.3 million, up 48.4% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), achieving a two-year record high.

UP Fintech Holding Limited represents 154.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $700.55 million with the latest information. TIGR stock price has been found in the range of $3.88 to $4.795.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, TIGR reached a trading volume of 14042471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $4.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

Trading performance analysis for TIGR stock

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.51. With this latest performance, TIGR shares gained by 4.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.50 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.76 and a Gross Margin at +83.57. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now 0.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.93. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of -$2,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]

The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TIGR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TIGR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.