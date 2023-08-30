Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] Revenue clocked in at $2.14 billion, up 5.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Chico’s FAS Inc. [NYSE: CHS] closed the trading session at $5.18 on 08/29/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.135, while the highest price level was $5.74. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Chico’s FAS, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results.

Reported second quarter diluted EPS of $0.49; adjusted diluted EPS of $0.28.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.28 percent and weekly performance of 0.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, CHS reached to a volume of 3809821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHS shares is $7.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Chico’s FAS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chico’s FAS Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

CHS stock trade performance evaluation

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.19. With this latest performance, CHS shares dropped by -15.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.19 for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.57, while it was recorded at 5.18 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.70 and a Gross Margin at +39.14. Chico’s FAS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.07.

Return on Total Capital for CHS is now 16.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 164.35. Additionally, CHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] managed to generate an average of $7,632 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 95.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.80.Chico’s FAS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chico’s FAS Inc. go to 10.00%.

Chico’s FAS Inc. [CHS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CHS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CHS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CHS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.