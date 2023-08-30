BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] moved up 17.52: Why It’s Important

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] gained 17.52% on the last trading session, reaching $1.61 price per share at the time. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM that BigBear.ai Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue grew 2% Year-over-Year in the Second Quarter of 2023 and 9% YTD.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Significant U.S. Army Contract Wins from AIMMS & GFIM Phase II Extension.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. represents 145.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $249.00 million with the latest information. BBAI stock price has been found in the range of $1.43 to $1.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, BBAI reached a trading volume of 9194769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-30-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54.

Trading performance analysis for BBAI stock

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.15. With this latest performance, BBAI shares dropped by -19.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9218, while it was recorded at 1.3960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1426 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.49.

Return on Total Capital for BBAI is now -20.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.06. Additionally, BBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] managed to generate an average of -$187,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]

The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BBAI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BBAI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.