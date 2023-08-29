Wolfe Research lifts T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] traded at a high on 08/28/23, posting a 1.37 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $135.18. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 3:15 PM that Let’s Put Spectrum To Use Now for American Consumers.

To maintain American leadership in the global 5G economy, the wireless industry must keep deploying more spectrum for consumers. It’s as simple as that. At T-Mobile, we have a record of putting our spectrum to good use quickly, now covering 326 million Americans with 5G service, 285 million of whom are covered by Ultra Capacity 5G. But this year, the government has not been doing its part to keep the pipeline flowing and action is needed.

One year ago, the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) completed Auction 108. In that auction, T-Mobile spent $304 million on more than 7,000 2.5 GHz spectrum licenses to enhance our Ultra Capacity 5G network deployment. Unfortunately, we did not receive access to the spectrum we purchased before the FCC’s Spectrum Auction Authority expired. My predecessor, Neville Ray, publicly called attention to this issue back in April.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3968266 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of T-Mobile US Inc. stands at 1.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.43%.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $159.00 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 520.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 3968266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $177.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 41.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has TMUS stock performed recently?

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.64 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.35, while it was recorded at 134.67 for the last single week of trading, and 142.22 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.61. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.49. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 68.35%.

Insider trade positions for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]

The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TMUS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TMUS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.