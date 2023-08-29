why Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $198.97

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] slipped around -3.8 points on Monday, while shares priced at $148.75 at the close of the session, down -2.49%. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Snowflake Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2024.

Product revenue of $640.2 million in the second quarter, representing 37% year-over-year growth.

402 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1 million.

Snowflake Inc. stock is now 3.63% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNOW Stock saw the intraday high of $154.97 and lowest of $148.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 205.66, which means current price is +24.72% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 5465746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $198.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 6.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNOW in the course of the last twelve months was 94.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has SNOW stock performed recently?

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, SNOW shares dropped by -14.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 168.27, while it was recorded at 151.45 for the last single week of trading, and 155.03 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.52 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.57.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -15.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.61. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$135,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]

The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SNOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SNOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.