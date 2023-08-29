why Coupang Inc. [CPNG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.51

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] loss -0.92% or -0.17 points to close at $18.32 with a heavy trading volume of 3805442 shares. The company report on August 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Coupang Announces Results for Second Quarter 2023.

Net Revenues of $5.8 billion, up 16% YoY and 21% on an FX-neutral basis.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $18.62, the shares rose to $18.65 and dropped to $18.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPNG points out that the company has recorded 20.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.43M shares, CPNG reached to a volume of 3805442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $22.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPNG in the course of the last twelve months was 29.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for CPNG stock

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.93. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 1.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.18 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.74, while it was recorded at 18.51 for the last single week of trading, and 16.64 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.54 and a Gross Margin at +22.88. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.45.

Return on Total Capital for CPNG is now -2.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coupang Inc. [CPNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.50. Additionally, CPNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coupang Inc. [CPNG] managed to generate an average of -$1,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 114.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.27.Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.