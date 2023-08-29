why Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AKBA] closed the trading session at $1.38 on 08/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.22, while the highest price level was $1.46. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 8:09 AM that Akebia Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights.

Akebia to host conference call on August 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Expects to resubmit NDA for vadadustat as a treatment for anemia due to CKD in adult patients on dialysis in Q3 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 139.17 percent and weekly performance of 12.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 69.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, AKBA reached to a volume of 4157283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AKBA shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AKBA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-29-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03.

AKBA stock trade performance evaluation

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.20. With this latest performance, AKBA shares dropped by -12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 245.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.03 for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2462, while it was recorded at 1.2660 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8580 for the last 200 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.59 and a Gross Margin at +70.45. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.63.

Return on Total Capital for AKBA is now -29.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -215.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,683.44. Additionally, AKBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,290.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] managed to generate an average of -$451,522 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AKBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AKBA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AKBA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.