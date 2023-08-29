Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] jumped around 0.2 points on Monday, while shares priced at $34.87 at the close of the session, up 0.58%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Duke Energy extends industry-leading methane monitoring to interstate natural gas assets with U.S. Department of Energy funding.

An expansion of the company’s methane monitoring platform was selected to receive $1 million in funding.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Collaboration with Williams demonstrates shared dedication to the delivery of clean and reliable energy to customers.

The Williams Companies Inc. stock is now 5.99% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMB Stock saw the intraday high of $35.11 and lowest of $34.635 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 35.68, which means current price is +25.43% above from all time high which was touched on 08/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, WMB reached a trading volume of 4003130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $37.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 15.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has WMB stock performed recently?

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.11. With this latest performance, WMB shares gained by 2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.53, while it was recorded at 34.68 for the last single week of trading, and 31.72 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.84. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.05.

Return on Total Capital for WMB is now 8.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 200.93. Additionally, WMB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 192.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] managed to generate an average of $406,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 3.70%.

Insider trade positions for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WMB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WMB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.