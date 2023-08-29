Wall Street Analyst Initiated Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Heliogen Inc. [NYSE: HLGN] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, down -18.64%. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Heliogen Announces 1-for-35 Reverse Stock Split.

Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”) (NYSE: HLGN), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrating solar energy technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-35 reverse stock split (“Reverse Stock Split”) of Heliogen’s common stock. Heliogen’s stockholders previously approved the Reverse Stock Split at Heliogen’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on August 3, 2023 and gave Heliogen’s Board of Directors discretionary authority to select a ratio for the Reverse Stock Split ranging from 1-for-10 shares to 1-for-40 shares.

The Reverse Stock Split is expected to be effective at 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 31, 2023. Beginning on September 1, 2023, Heliogen’s common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Following the Reverse Stock Split, the common stock will continue trading on the NYSE under the symbol “HLGN”, but will trade under a new CUSIP number: 42329E204. Heliogen’s publicly traded warrants will continue to be traded on the NYSE under the symbol “HLGN.W” and the CUSIP number for the warrants will remain unchanged.

Heliogen Inc. stock is now -71.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.225 and lowest of $0.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.58, which means current price is +6.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, HLGN reached a trading volume of 4178406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]?

Citigroup have made an estimate for Heliogen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heliogen Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has HLGN stock performed recently?

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, HLGN shares dropped by -25.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.71 for Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2468, while it was recorded at 0.2319 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4165 for the last 200 days.

Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1114.76 and a Gross Margin at -30.46. Heliogen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1032.65.

Return on Total Capital for HLGN is now -83.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.36. Additionally, HLGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Heliogen Inc. [HLGN] managed to generate an average of -$645,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Heliogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Heliogen Inc. [HLGN]

The top three institutional holders of HLGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HLGN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HLGN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.