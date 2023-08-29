Stephens slashes price target on Black Knight Inc. [BKI] – find out why.

Black Knight Inc. [NYSE: BKI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.14% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.65%. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 8:55 PM that Intercontinental Exchange and Black Knight Announce Entry into Agreement Containing Consent Orders with FTC’s Bureau of Competition.

ICE’s acquisition of Black Knight is expected to close on September 5, 2023.

The deadline for Black Knight stockholders to elect their preferred form of merger consideration is September 1, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, BKI stock rose by 11.70%. The one-year Black Knight Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.35. The average equity rating for BKI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.87 billion, with 155.00 million shares outstanding and 151.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, BKI stock reached a trading volume of 5224436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Black Knight Inc. [BKI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKI shares is $74.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Black Knight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Knight Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKI in the course of the last twelve months was 128.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BKI Stock Performance Analysis:

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, BKI shares gained by 8.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.33 for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.49, while it was recorded at 74.79 for the last single week of trading, and 60.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Black Knight Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Knight Inc. [BKI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.98 and a Gross Margin at +19.98. Black Knight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.16.

Return on Total Capital for BKI is now 5.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.20. Additionally, BKI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] managed to generate an average of $74,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Black Knight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

BKI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Knight Inc. go to 6.30%.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BKI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BKI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BKI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.