Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] Is Currently -4.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] slipped around -0.02 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.50 at the close of the session, down -4.07%. The company report on August 10, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock is now -51.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SENS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.53 and lowest of $0.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.87, which means current price is +0.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.69M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 7334920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $1.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has SENS stock performed recently?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, SENS shares dropped by -44.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.63 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7673, while it was recorded at 0.5169 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8780 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.74 and a Gross Margin at +16.63. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +867.16.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.87. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of $1,174,537 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

Earnings analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Insider trade positions for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SENS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SENS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.