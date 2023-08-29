RPT Realty [RPT] moved up 17.35: Why It’s Important

RPT Realty [NYSE: RPT] closed the trading session at $11.23 on 08/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.89, while the highest price level was $11.54. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Kimco Realty® to Acquire RPT Realty in All-Stock Transaction.

– Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Funds From Operations (“FFO”) and Leverage Neutral Upon Closing –.

– Provides Multiple Future Growth and Value Creation Opportunities –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.85 percent and weekly performance of 19.85 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 586.05K shares, RPT reached to a volume of 16878157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RPT Realty [RPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPT shares is $11.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for RPT Realty shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RPT Realty is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for RPT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.34.

RPT stock trade performance evaluation

RPT Realty [RPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.85. With this latest performance, RPT shares gained by 4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.21 for RPT Realty [RPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.39, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 10.08 for the last 200 days.

RPT Realty [RPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RPT Realty [RPT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.72 and a Gross Margin at +32.85. RPT Realty’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.18.

Return on Total Capital for RPT is now 1.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RPT Realty [RPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.28. Additionally, RPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RPT Realty [RPT] managed to generate an average of $602,130 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for RPT Realty [RPT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RPT Realty go to -4.03%.

RPT Realty [RPT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RPT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RPT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.