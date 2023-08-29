Rodman & Renshaw lifts China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] loss -8.04% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that China Pharma’s Candesartan Hypertension Product Passes the Quality and Efficacy Consistency Evaluation of Generic Drugs.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Hainan Helpson Medical & Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Helpson”) has received the “Drug Supplementary Application Approval Notice” for its candesartan tablets by National Medical Products Administration of China (hereinafter referred to as NMPA”), indicating that the Company’s candesartan tablets have passed the quality and efficacy consistency evaluation of generic drugs.

The consistency evaluation of generic drugs evaluates approved generic drugs based on the principle that generic drugs need to reach the same level of quality and efficacy as the innovator drug, and can replace the innovator drug in clinical practice. This not only saves medical expenses, but also ensures the safety and effectiveness of public medication.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. represents 9.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.39 million with the latest information. CPHI stock price has been found in the range of $0.11 to $0.35.

If compared to the average trading volume of 736.07K shares, CPHI reached a trading volume of 4053923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for CPHI stock

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.90. With this latest performance, CPHI shares dropped by -36.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3060, while it was recorded at 0.2399 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6261 for the last 200 days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.79 and a Gross Margin at -6.55. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.02.

Return on Total Capital for CPHI is now -22.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.13. Additionally, CPHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] managed to generate an average of -$16,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]

The top three institutional holders of CPHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CPHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CPHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.