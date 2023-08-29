On Holding AG [ONON] is 63.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] traded at a low on 08/28/23, posting a -2.40 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.06. The company report on August 15, 2023 at 5:00 AM that On Reports Results for the Second Quarter and Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2023.

On delivers its sixth consecutive record top-line quarter, reaching net sales of CHF 444.3 million in Q2 2023. This corresponds to a year-over-year growth rate of 52.3% and over 60% on a constant currency basis. Driven by the high end-consumer demand, net sales in the direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) channel outgrew the wholesale channel, increasing by 54.7% year-over-year.

Supported by the resulting increased DTC share of 36.8% and a high share of full-price sales, On achieves a strong second quarter gross profit margin of 59.5%. The increase versus the 55.1% gross profit margin in the prior year period further reflects the discontinuation of extraordinary air freight usage, which had weighed on profitability during the first half of 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3839843 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of On Holding AG stands at 5.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.56%.

The market cap for ONON stock reached $8.80 billion, with 318.67 million shares outstanding and 189.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, ONON reached a trading volume of 3839843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about On Holding AG [ONON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $36.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

How has ONON stock performed recently?

On Holding AG [ONON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.65. With this latest performance, ONON shares dropped by -20.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.52 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.69, while it was recorded at 28.89 for the last single week of trading, and 26.29 for the last 200 days.

On Holding AG [ONON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +52.77. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.72.

Return on Total Capital for ONON is now 7.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, On Holding AG [ONON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.53. Additionally, ONON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, On Holding AG [ONON] managed to generate an average of $35,517 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for On Holding AG [ONON]

The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ONON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ONON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.