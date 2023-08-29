NovoCure Limited [NVCR] stock Downgrade by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $25

NovoCure Limited [NASDAQ: NVCR] slipped around -11.17 points on Monday, while shares priced at $18.60 at the close of the session, down -37.50%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Novocure Provides Update on Phase 3 ENGOT-ov50 / GOG-3029 / INNOVATE-3 Trial Evaluating Tumor Treating Fields Therapy in Platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer.

Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR) today announced that the phase 3 ENGOT-ov50 / GOG-3029 / INNOVATE-3 clinical trial of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with paclitaxel in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS) at the final analysis. Patients randomized to receive TTFields therapy plus paclitaxel (n=280) demonstrated a median OS of 12.2 months versus a median OS of 11.9 months in patients treated with paclitaxel alone (n=278) (HR: 1.008). Consistent with previously reported studies, TTFields therapy was well-tolerated with no added systemic toxicities.

“Recurrent ovarian cancer is a particularly aggressive cancer and options for patients diagnosed with platinum-resistance remain extremely limited,” said Ignace Vergote, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator and Chairman of the Belgium and Luxembourg Gynaecological Oncology Group and Professor at the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium. “We are committed to continuing research with TTFields and exploring innovative approaches to treat this area of immense unmet need, and we are extremely grateful to all the investigators and patients for their participation in these studies.”.

NovoCure Limited stock is now -74.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVCR Stock saw the intraday high of $20.96 and lowest of $18.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 120.03, which means current price is +0.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.70M shares, NVCR reached a trading volume of 13498965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NovoCure Limited [NVCR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVCR shares is $80.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NovoCure Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-29-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NovoCure Limited is set at 2.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.76.

How has NVCR stock performed recently?

NovoCure Limited [NVCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -40.27. With this latest performance, NVCR shares dropped by -44.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.43 for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.96, while it was recorded at 27.61 for the last single week of trading, and 64.59 for the last 200 days.

NovoCure Limited [NVCR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NovoCure Limited [NVCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.53 and a Gross Margin at +78.76. NovoCure Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.20.

Return on Total Capital for NVCR is now -8.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 133.75. Additionally, NVCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NovoCure Limited [NVCR] managed to generate an average of -$70,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.NovoCure Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Insider trade positions for NovoCure Limited [NVCR]

The top three institutional holders of NVCR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVCR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVCR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.