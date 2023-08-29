Market cap of MSP Recovery Inc. [LIFW] reaches 272.39M – now what?

MSP Recovery Inc. [NASDAQ: LIFW] traded at a high on 08/28/23, posting a 9.77 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.07. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 5:21 PM that LifeWallet files its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023.

LifeWallet Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c) and Expects to File Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2023 in the coming weeks.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13080020 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MSP Recovery Inc. stands at 25.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.77%.

The market cap for LIFW stock reached $272.39 million, with 88.61 million shares outstanding and 71.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 682.91K shares, LIFW reached a trading volume of 13080020 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MSP Recovery Inc. [LIFW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LIFW shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LIFW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MSP Recovery Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LIFW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has LIFW stock performed recently?

MSP Recovery Inc. [LIFW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.59. With this latest performance, LIFW shares dropped by -66.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LIFW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.47 for MSP Recovery Inc. [LIFW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2369, while it was recorded at 0.0762 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7861 for the last 200 days.

MSP Recovery Inc. [LIFW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MSP Recovery Inc. [LIFW] shares currently have an operating margin of -1415.36 and a Gross Margin at -1050.33. MSP Recovery Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.67.

Return on Total Capital for LIFW is now -18.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MSP Recovery Inc. [LIFW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,013.98. Additionally, LIFW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,013.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MSP Recovery Inc. [LIFW] managed to generate an average of -$74,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.MSP Recovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for MSP Recovery Inc. [LIFW]

The top three institutional holders of LIFW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LIFW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LIFW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.