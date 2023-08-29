Market Analysts see Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] falling to $3.50. Time to buy?

Workhorse Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WKHS] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.78 at the close of the session, up 4.94%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Workhorse Group Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders.

Workhorse Group Inc. stock is now -48.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WKHS Stock saw the intraday high of $0.7888 and lowest of $0.7401 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.49, which means current price is +9.73% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 10.00M shares, WKHS reached a trading volume of 5772549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WKHS shares is $2.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WKHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Workhorse Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workhorse Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WKHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has WKHS stock performed recently?

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.42. With this latest performance, WKHS shares dropped by -33.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WKHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.20 for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9838, while it was recorded at 0.7580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4474 for the last 200 days.

Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2171.64 and a Gross Margin at -649.99. Workhorse Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2334.71.

Return on Total Capital for WKHS is now -68.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.32. Additionally, WKHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS] managed to generate an average of -$354,303 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Workhorse Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Workhorse Group Inc. [WKHS]

The top three institutional holders of WKHS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WKHS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WKHS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.