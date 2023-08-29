Market Analysts see NuVasive Inc. [NUVA] gaining to $57.72. Time to buy?

NuVasive Inc. [NASDAQ: NUVA] gained 2.02% on the last trading session, reaching $39.96 price per share at the time. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM that Goosehead Insurance and Jackson Financial Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 1:.

Goosehead Insurance Inc. (NASD: GSHD) will replace NuVasive Inc. (NASD: NUVA) in the S&P SmallCap 600. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE: GMED) is acquiring NuVasive in a deal expected to close soon pending final conditions.

NuVasive Inc. represents 52.42 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.04 billion with the latest information. NUVA stock price has been found in the range of $39.245 to $41.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 636.38K shares, NUVA reached a trading volume of 4001091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NuVasive Inc. [NUVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUVA shares is $49.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NuVasive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuVasive Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

Trading performance analysis for NUVA stock

NuVasive Inc. [NUVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.30. With this latest performance, NUVA shares dropped by -4.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.90 for NuVasive Inc. [NUVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.87, while it was recorded at 38.98 for the last single week of trading, and 41.20 for the last 200 days.

NuVasive Inc. [NUVA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NuVasive Inc. [NUVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.94 and a Gross Margin at +60.04. NuVasive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.36.

Return on Total Capital for NUVA is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NuVasive Inc. [NUVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 115.79. Additionally, NUVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NuVasive Inc. [NUVA] managed to generate an average of $13,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.NuVasive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NuVasive Inc. [NUVA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NuVasive Inc. go to 17.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NuVasive Inc. [NUVA]

