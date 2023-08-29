KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $69

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] surged by $1.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $60.66 during the day while it closed the day at $60.64. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM that PAG to Acquire Australian Venue Co from KKR.

Global investment firm KKR and PAG, a leading alternative investment firm focused on Asia Pacific, today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which PAG will acquire KKR’s controlling interest in Australian Venue Co (“AVC”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock has also gained 1.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KKR stock has inclined by 17.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.97% and gained 30.63% year-on date.

The market cap for KKR stock reached $52.05 billion, with 861.55 million shares outstanding and 648.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, KKR reached a trading volume of 4215530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $72.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.01.

KKR stock trade performance evaluation

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.01 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.77, while it was recorded at 59.79 for the last single week of trading, and 53.77 for the last 200 days.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.44 and a Gross Margin at +16.76. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.90.

Return on Total Capital for KKR is now -2.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 250.28. Additionally, KKR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 260.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] managed to generate an average of -$186,918 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 12.63%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.