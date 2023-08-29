JP Morgan lifts Bilibili Inc. [BILI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.51% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.27%. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, BILI stock dropped by -45.98%. The one-year Bilibili Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.1. The average equity rating for BILI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market cap for the stock reached $6.23 billion, with 413.45 million shares outstanding and 383.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, BILI stock reached a trading volume of 3983044 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $21.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66.

BILI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -20.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.06, while it was recorded at 14.74 for the last single week of trading, and 19.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bilibili Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.17 and a Gross Margin at +17.58. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.23.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.00. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$785,982 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BILI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BILI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.