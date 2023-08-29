Jefferies slashes price target on Toast Inc. [TOST] – find out why.

Toast Inc. [NYSE: TOST] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $21.595 during the day while it closed the day at $20.99. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Toast Announces Participation at the Goldman Sachs Conference.

Toast (NYSE: TOST), the all-in-one digital technology platform built for restaurants, today announced its management team will present at the Goldman Sachs Conference in San Francisco, CA on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 8:10 a.m. PT. A webcast of the company presentation will be available on Toast’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.toasttab.com/overview/.

Toast Inc. stock has also loss -3.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TOST stock has declined by -2.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.36% and gained 16.42% year-on date.

The market cap for TOST stock reached $11.11 billion, with 529.23 million shares outstanding and 353.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, TOST reached a trading volume of 4567103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Toast Inc. [TOST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TOST shares is $25.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TOST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Toast Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toast Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

TOST stock trade performance evaluation

Toast Inc. [TOST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.27. With this latest performance, TOST shares dropped by -2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.28 for Toast Inc. [TOST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.38, while it was recorded at 21.22 for the last single week of trading, and 20.11 for the last 200 days.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toast Inc. [TOST] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. Toast Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.07.

Return on Total Capital for TOST is now -31.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.44. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toast Inc. [TOST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.56. Additionally, TOST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Toast Inc. [TOST] managed to generate an average of -$61,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Toast Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Toast Inc. [TOST]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TOST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TOST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TOST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.