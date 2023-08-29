Infosys Limited [INFY] is -3.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] jumped around 0.08 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.33 at the close of the session, up 0.46%. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 6:35 AM that Infosys Welcomes Tennis World No.1 Iga Świątek as Global Brand Ambassador to Promote Infosys’ Digital Innovation and Inspire Women Around the World.

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a multi-year partnership with women’s tennis World No.1 Iga Świątek. The 22-year-old is already a four-time Grand Slam Champion and one of the most dominant forces in the women’s game today, who has been ranked World No. 1 since April 22, for a record 70 consecutive weeks. She has bettered her skills and capabilities in the face of every new challenge to rise to the top. Businesses and individuals seeking to navigate their next can draw inspiration from how she has steadily evolved to become a champion.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Infosys has helped reimagine tennis for over eight years as the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame. The company has transformed the experience of the game for the tennis ecosystem leveraging advanced digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, and data analytics.

Infosys Limited stock is now -3.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INFY Stock saw the intraday high of $17.40 and lowest of $17.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.57, which means current price is +17.79% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.89M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 5356614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Infosys Limited [INFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $17.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53.

How has INFY stock performed recently?

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.67. With this latest performance, INFY shares gained by 5.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.30 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.51, while it was recorded at 17.19 for the last single week of trading, and 17.26 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.42.

Return on Total Capital for INFY is now 37.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Infosys Limited [INFY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.01. Additionally, INFY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Infosys Limited [INFY] managed to generate an average of $701,999 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

Insider trade positions for Infosys Limited [INFY]

The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in INFY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in INFY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.