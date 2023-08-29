Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] Revenue clocked in at $3.64 billion, down -1.45% YTD: What’s Next?

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: HZNP] surged by $5.48 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $113.25 during the day while it closed the day at $112.15. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Horizon Therapeutics plc Ranks First in Overall Corporate Reputation by Rare Disease Patient Advocacy Groups.

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it ranked first in overall corporate reputation among rare disease patient groups around the world who were familiar with the company. Rare disease patient groups who worked with Horizon also ranked the company first in 10 of the 14 indicators including patient centricity, patient information, integrity, access to medicines, relationships (communications, long-term support and ease of working) and services “beyond the pill.” The results are based on PatientView’s 2022 global “Corporate Reputation of Pharma” survey of 426 patient groups who evaluated 34 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

“We are honored by the feedback that rare disease patient advocacy groups provided within the PatientView report,” said Matt Flesch, vice president, patient advocacy and product communications, Horizon. “Our approach to patient advocacy is to participate, listen and learn, knowing that rare disease patient groups are usually the main catalyst for progress, driving awareness and education, building community and advancing research toward treatments and cures. From the programs that we support to the initiatives that we create; our belief is that meaningful and appropriate collaboration with patient advocacy groups is core to all our work at Horizon.”.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock has also gained 6.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HZNP stock has inclined by 12.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.10% and lost -1.45% year-on date.

The market cap for HZNP stock reached $25.60 billion, with 228.74 million shares outstanding and 226.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, HZNP reached a trading volume of 6245420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HZNP shares is $116.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HZNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HZNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for HZNP in the course of the last twelve months was 26.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.83. With this latest performance, HZNP shares gained by 12.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HZNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.15 for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.89, while it was recorded at 107.31 for the last single week of trading, and 104.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.33 and a Gross Margin at +74.64. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.37.

Return on Total Capital for HZNP is now 9.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.93. Additionally, HZNP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company [HZNP] managed to generate an average of $246,564 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HZNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company go to 5.00%.

The top three institutional holders of HZNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.