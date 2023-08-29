GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] gain 67.56% so far this year. What now?

GD Culture Group Limited [NASDAQ: GDC] jumped around 0.96 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.50 at the close of the session, up 37.80%. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that GD Culture Group Limited Expands Grids of the Future Portfolio with TikTok to Drive Growth of Live-Streaming E-Commerce Business Segment.

By fusing entertainment and online shopping, TikTok’s live-streaming e-commerce is well on its path to reshaping the e-commerce landscape worldwide. According to Business of Apps, TikTok generated an estimated $9.4 billion in revenue in 2022, a 100% year-on-year increase, and had 1.4 billion monthly active users in 2022 and is expected to reach 1.8 billion by the end of 2023. TikTok is now available to over 155 markets and in 75 languages.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GD Culture Group Limited stock is now 67.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GDC Stock saw the intraday high of $5.34 and lowest of $3.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.00, which means current price is +94.44% above from all time high which was touched on 05/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 128.95K shares, GDC reached a trading volume of 45050807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

How has GDC stock performed recently?

GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.66. With this latest performance, GDC shares gained by 12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.05 for GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.38, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] shares currently have an operating margin of -276.21 and a Gross Margin at +36.22. GD Culture Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.00.

Return on Total Capital for GDC is now -1.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GD Culture Group Limited [GDC] managed to generate an average of -$21,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.

Insider trade positions for GD Culture Group Limited [GDC]

The top three institutional holders of GDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.