Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] stock Upgrade by Guggenheim analyst, price target now $70

Fortinet Inc. [NASDAQ: FTNT] plunged by -$0.11 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $59.43 during the day while it closed the day at $58.70. The company report on August 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Fortinet Expands its SASE Solution to Bring Cloud-Delivered Enterprise-Grade Protection to Microbranches.

FortiSASE integration with Fortinet WLAN portfolio enables more options to securely connect remote workers and distributed edges; Digital experience monitoring innovations ensure optimal user experience end to end.

Fortinet Inc. stock has also gained 0.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTNT stock has declined by -13.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.54% and gained 20.07% year-on date.

The market cap for FTNT stock reached $45.58 billion, with 785.00 million shares outstanding and 651.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.31M shares, FTNT reached a trading volume of 4825653 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTNT shares is $74.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Fortinet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortinet Inc. is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 143.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTNT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

FTNT stock trade performance evaluation

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, FTNT shares dropped by -23.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.69 for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.01, while it was recorded at 58.63 for the last single week of trading, and 61.95 for the last 200 days.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.91. Fortinet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.41.

Return on Total Capital for FTNT is now 72.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 66.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 342.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.12. Additionally, FTNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] managed to generate an average of $68,067 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Fortinet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortinet Inc. [FTNT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortinet Inc. go to 17.88%.

Fortinet Inc. [FTNT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FTNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.