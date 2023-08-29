For Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] closed the trading session at $12.19 on 08/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.03, while the highest price level was $12.33. The company report on August 7, 2023 at 6:33 AM that Elanco Animal Health Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $1,057 million, impacted by an estimated $90-$110 million of revenue related to customer purchasing shifted from the second quarter into the first as a result of ERP system commercial ordering blackout period for legacy Bayer Animal Health products in April.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.25 percent and weekly performance of 4.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 46.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, ELAN reached to a volume of 4134403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $13.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

ELAN stock trade performance evaluation

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.28. With this latest performance, ELAN shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.58 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.24, while it was recorded at 11.84 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.71 and a Gross Margin at +44.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.77.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now 2.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.01. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$8,008 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 3.40%.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ELAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ELAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.