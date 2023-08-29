Flex Ltd. [FLEX] moved up 4.06: Why It’s Important

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] closed the trading session at $27.20 on 08/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $26.32, while the highest price level was $27.325. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) has announced members of its leadership team will participate in the upcoming investor conference:.

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology ConferenceDate: September 6, 2023Presentation Time: 8:10am PT / 11:10am ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.75 percent and weekly performance of 4.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, FLEX reached to a volume of 4722418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $33.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 54.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

FLEX stock trade performance evaluation

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.66. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 0.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.36 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.14, while it was recorded at 26.37 for the last single week of trading, and 23.70 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +7.53. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for FLEX is now 13.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.59. Additionally, FLEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flex Ltd. [FLEX] managed to generate an average of $4,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.56%.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FLEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FLEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.