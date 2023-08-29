Coty Inc. [COTY] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $14

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] price surged by 2.18 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Coty Delivers Outstanding FY23 Results.

Very Strong Sales Growth in Both Divisions in Q4 and FY23, Ahead of ExpectationsContinued Gross and Operating Margin ExpansionFY24 Sales Growth Outlook At Top of Mid Term Target Range, Coupled with Margin ExpansionContinues to Target Leverage Towards 3x Exiting CY23 and ~2.5x Exiting CY24Fully on Track With Medium Term Growth Algorithm.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or “the Company”) today announced its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended June 30, 2023. The Company delivered its twelfth consecutive quarter of results in-line to ahead of expectations, while consistently executing across its strategic growth pillars.

A sum of 3792843 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.46M shares. Coty Inc. shares reached a high of $11.32 and dropped to a low of $11.10 until finishing in the latest session at $11.26.

The one-year COTY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.5. The average equity rating for COTY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coty Inc. [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 23.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

COTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Coty Inc. [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.64. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.02, while it was recorded at 11.06 for the last single week of trading, and 10.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +60.44. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10.

Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

COTY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to 18.30%.

Coty Inc. [COTY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.