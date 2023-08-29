Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] moved up 0.97: Why It’s Important

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $30.38 during the day while it closed the day at $30.31. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM that WWE® & Slim Jim® Return to the Ring With Record-Breaking Partnership Ahead of SummerSlam.

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) and Slim Jim® today announced a multi-layered partnership that will begin with Slim Jim serving as the Presenting Sponsor of a marquee match at SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5 at Ford Field in Detroit. This partnership between the two iconic brands pays homage to their shared, savage past and marks the largest sponsorship deal in WWE history.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock has also gained 1.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAG stock has declined by -13.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -17.55% and lost -21.68% year-on date.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $14.31 billion, with 477.70 million shares outstanding and 475.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 3825093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $36.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 22.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG stock trade performance evaluation

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.58 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.39, while it was recorded at 29.87 for the last single week of trading, and 35.79 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.26 and a Gross Margin at +26.75. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.56.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 10.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.36. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $36,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 7.70%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CAG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CAG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.