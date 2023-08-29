Citigroup lifts JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] traded at a high on 08/28/23, posting a 0.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $147.56. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM that J.P. Morgan Payments Enables Tap to Pay on iPhone for U.S. Merchants Starting with Sephora.

Gives merchants ability to securely accept in-person, contactless payments anywhere.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5072225 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at 1.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.49%.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $429.35 billion, with 2.94 billion shares outstanding and 2.88 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.68M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 5072225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $169.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 526.35.

How has JPM stock performed recently?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, JPM shares dropped by -5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.56 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.69, while it was recorded at 147.12 for the last single week of trading, and 139.45 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.

Earnings analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -4.33%.

Insider trade positions for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]

The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JPM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JPM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.