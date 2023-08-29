Chevron Corporation [CVX] Revenue clocked in at $214.09 billion, down -10.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] price surged by 0.69 percent to reach at $1.09. The company report on August 23, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Brightmark and Chevron Achieve First Gas Milestone with Florida’s Largest Family Dairy.

Larson Family Farm’s Okeechobee Site Marks the First Renewable Natural Gas Project in Florida for the Venture.

Brightmark RNG Holdings LLC, a joint venture partnership between Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), and Brightmark Fund Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of Brightmark LLC, announces the delivery of the first renewable natural gas (RNG) from its Larson Project in Okeechobee County, Florida. The Larson Project is comprised of four lagoon anaerobic digesters located at Larson Family Farms. This marks the joint venture’s inaugural RNG project in the state and builds on the joint venture’s extensive network of projects across the U.S. to produce dairy RNG for lower carbon intensity transportation fuel.

A sum of 4383932 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.79M shares. Chevron Corporation shares reached a high of $161.80 and dropped to a low of $159.215 until finishing in the latest session at $160.21.

The one-year CVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.2. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $186.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.99, while it was recorded at 159.11 for the last single week of trading, and 165.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.55 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.00.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 22.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.18. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of $808,854 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -7.68%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CVX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CVX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.