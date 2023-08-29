American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Is Currently 3.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] traded at a high on 08/28/23, posting a 3.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.40. The company report on August 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM that AEO Inc. Announces a Planned Leadership Transition.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced that Michael Rempell, Chief Operations Officer, has made the decision to leave the company in early fiscal 2024. After over 23 years with AEO, Michael has decided to pursue personal interests and spend more time with his family. The company has commenced a search for a successor and Michael will stay on to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer commented, “For over two decades, Michael has been a valuable member of our executive team and I am grateful for his numerous contributions. He has been a strategic leader and instrumental in taking the company from $1 billion to over $5 billion in revenue, investing in technology and infrastructure that created AEO’s world class operations and made us an innovator in our space. Michael’s accomplishments have been substantial, including the launch and expansion of our successful and profitable digital channel; building an efficient and fluid sourcing capability; transforming our supply chain to compete on both speed and cost; and most recently, strengthening our store operations. He has had an extraordinarily positive and lasting impact on our organization and our people. As a result of Michael’s influence and leadership, we have a strong foundation in place which we will build upon for continued success.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4694090 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at 3.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.26%.

The market cap for AEO stock reached $3.25 billion, with 194.49 million shares outstanding and 185.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, AEO reached a trading volume of 4694090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $14.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.76. With this latest performance, AEO shares gained by 17.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.95 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.68, while it was recorded at 15.87 for the last single week of trading, and 13.85 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.48 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.51.

Return on Total Capital for AEO is now 8.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.51. Additionally, AEO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] managed to generate an average of $3,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.24.American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 12.37%.

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.