1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] is -93.84% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

1847 Holdings LLC [AMEX: EFSH] loss -5.52% or -0.01 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 4145071 shares. The company report on August 25, 2023 at 6:50 PM that 1847 Holdings is Evaluating Options for Non-Dilutive Restructuring of Convertible Debt.

1847 Holdings LLC (“1847” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced its plan to seek a non-dilutive restructuring of certain of its outstanding convertible debt to help defray potential detrimental effect that recent conversions and sales have had on its stock price.

Management believes that there may be a detrimental effect on the market price of the Company’s common shares caused by the conversion of certain defaulted promissory notes and sale of the underlying common shares. Based upon the Company’s projected cash flow, it is currently evaluating options for non-dilutive restructuring of these notes, which the Company expects will eliminate some of the selling pressure currently affecting the market price of the Company’s common shares.

It opened the trading session at $0.12, the shares rose to $0.12 and dropped to $0.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EFSH points out that the company has recorded -92.97% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, EFSH reached to a volume of 4145071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Holdings LLC is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.32. With this latest performance, EFSH shares dropped by -46.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.49 for 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2286, while it was recorded at 0.1169 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0576 for the last 200 days.

1847 Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The top three institutional holders of EFSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EFSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EFSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.