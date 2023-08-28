YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] is -87.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: YS] closed the trading session at $1.25 on 08/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.07, while the highest price level was $1.39.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -87.53 percent and weekly performance of 35.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -87.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 658.25K shares, YS reached to a volume of 44003040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

YS stock trade performance evaluation

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.84. With this latest performance, YS shares dropped by -7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3091, while it was recorded at 0.8817 for the last single week of trading.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. [YS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of YS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in YS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in YS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.