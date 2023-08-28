Wolfe Research lifts Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ: WBD] slipped around -0.43 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.27 at the close of the session, down -3.39%. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE PARTICIPATION FOR THE MONTH OF SEPTEMBER.

Warner Bros. Discovery (Nasdaq: WBD) today announced that its President and CEO David Zaslav and its Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will each present at investor conferences during the month of September.

David Zaslav will present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 5:25 p.m. ET (2:25 p.m. PT). Gunnar Wiedenfels will present at the Bank of America Securities 2023 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 14, 2023 at 8:50 a.m. ET (5:50 a.m. PT).

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. stock is now 29.43% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WBD Stock saw the intraday high of $12.80 and lowest of $11.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.34, which means current price is +29.29% above from all time high which was touched on 02/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.95M shares, WBD reached a trading volume of 18863670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBD shares is $19.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for WBD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has WBD stock performed recently?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.99. With this latest performance, WBD shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.88, while it was recorded at 12.57 for the last single week of trading, and 12.92 for the last 200 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. go to 7.50%.

Insider trade positions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. [WBD]

The top three institutional holders of WBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.